AKTU COP Results 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University of Lucknow has released the Carry Over Paper, COP Results 2021. Check the direct link to download scorecards.

AKTU COP Result 2021

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University of Lucknow has released the Carry Over Paper, COP Results 2021. The results were announced on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Registered students who have taken the exam can check their scorecards now. The results have been uploaded on the official website, which is aktu.ac.in. To check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their Roll Numbers. The steps to check results are mentioned below. Candidates can follow the same to check their scorecards.

AKTU COP Results 2021: Date and Time 

  • The result has been announced on September 25, 2021
  • Results were announced by midnight

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University: Website to check

  • aktu.ac.in

AKTU COP Results 2021: Steps to check 

  • Candidates should visit the official website of the University – aktu.ac.in. 
  • On the Homepage, click on the COP Result link
  • Here is the direct link to view the results
  • Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter the credentials
  • Candidates after submitting the roll number should click on submit
  • The AKTU COP Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download and print a copy of the results for future references

UPCET Counselling 2021

Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test Counselling 2021 is going on. Registration for B.Tech/ B.Des/ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B.Voc/ MBA/ MCA has been started on September 25 at 5 pm. To be noted that the UP CET 2021 registration process for counselling will begin on the official website upcet.admissions.nic.in. AKTU or Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University will be handling the UPCET 2021 counselling and the admission procedure.

