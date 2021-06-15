AKTU Exam Schedule For Final Year Students Released, Exam To Be Held Online

AKTU Exam Schedule: Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow has announced the final year exam schedule. As per the AKTU schedule, the final year exam will be held between July 20 and August 7. The AKTU final year exams will be conducted in online mode.

AKTU final year exams to be held online

The Uttar Pradesh technical education department will organise the online exams. A mock test will also be conducted few days before the exam to help the students attempt the paper online. The exam will have multiple-choice type questions. The UP technical education department has issued guidelines to the technical universities to procure software required to conduct online examination through the GeM portal that has been approved by the government. The university administration has also been asked to help students get accustomed to the new software. Students will be able to take their exam from anywhere.

The technical education department had on Monday sent a letter to the vice-chancellors of three technical universities- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur and MMMUT, Gorakhpur- directing them to conduct final semester examinations in online mode between July 15 to 22 and remaining semester exams between July 23 to 31 as recommended by a five-member committee formed by the department.

Meanwhile, students of AKTU have been demanding the postponement of the exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of students raised their voices on Twitter stating that online exams will be impossible for those who are living in poor internet connectivity areas.