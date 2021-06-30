AKTU Exam Schedule Released, Term End Exams To Be Held Online On These Dates

AKTU Exam Schedule: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has announced the proposed schedule for AKTU term end exam. The schedule has been announced except for final year semester. Considering COVID situation in the country, it has been decided by the University to conduct exams in online mode. Students can check the entire schedule on the official website https://aktu.ac.in/

Students, if they want, can also sit for online exams in University campus. Professor Anurag Tripathi, controller of exams said, "This time all the exams will be held in online mode. Students may appear in the examination from place of their convenience be it from their home, cyber cafe or institute campus. Students may use any devices like laptop, smartphone and desktop computer to write the examination."

AKTU semester exam date

As per Professor Anurag Tripathi, the term-end exams of first, second and third-year students would start from August 3 and will end by the first week of September 2021. Time table for semester examinations has been issued on Tuesday. However, he confirmed that the timetable for final year has not been issued in the public domain as of now.

It is being said that most of the AKTU students are not happy with AKTU Exam Schedule 2021. As per students many of the colleges have not completed their syllabus till date. As colleges are running online classes, network issues and other glitches are causing disturbance. This is diverting students' attention and as a result students are not able to concentrate or grasp whatever is being taught to them.

AKTU had earlier announced the tentative examination schedule for all the disciplines of the final year students. The examinations will be held from July 20 to August 7. “The examinations of regular and carry over subjects for the academic session 2020-21, according to the decision taken in the meeting of the examination committee held on 04.06.2021, will be conducted in online mode in view of the corona pandemic,” the notice read. Students are advised to visit the official website of AKTU, aktu.ac.in, and get complete information about the examination schedule.