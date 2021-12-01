Last Updated:

AKTU Odd Semester 2021 Application Begins Tomorrow, Here’s How To Apply

AKTU will be activating the link to apply for Odd Semester 2021 on December 2, 2021. Interested candidates can check important dates & steps to apply here.

Image: @AKTU_Lucknow/Twitter


Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow has released notification related to AKTU Odd Semester 2021. Candidates who want to apply for AKTU semester exams are hereby informed that the application form link will be activated on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Candidates should know that the exam for 1st year and lateral entry students will begin from the last week of February 2022. For more details, candidates are free to visit the  Candidates can find more detailed information on aktu.ac.in. 

The official notice about AKTU odd semester application reads that the examination form of both the regular and carry-over examinations of the odd semesters can be filled through ERP. The examination form of both Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses will be available on AKTU Lucknow's official website. Here is the direct link to view the official notification

Candidates who are studying in the institute should make sure to upload their attendance status on AMS. In case they fail to do so, students will be deprived to fill the application form. The important dates can be checked here

AKTU Odd Semester 2021: Important Dates

  • The application form for the Odd semester exams will be released on December 2, 2021
  • The deadline to fill the UG, PG application form is December 16, 2021
  • The last date to pay the fee is December 16, 2021

How to fill the application form

  • Candidates should visit the official website aktu.ac.in
  • Go to the 'Information Bulletin' link or circular option and read all the important instructions before applying
  • By clicking on the link, a login page will appear on the screen
  • Candidates should log in using the ID and password and fill the application form, pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Candidates should download the application form for future references

Candidates will have to pay an application fee while filling the form online. AKTU has not yet announced the odd semester exam dates. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the schedule. AKTU will also release the admit cards which candidates will have to carry with them while taking the exam on the dates mentioned on admit card.

