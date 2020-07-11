All Delhi State University Exams Cancelled, Students' Evaluation Based On Existing Record

In the wake of ‘major disruptions’ caused by the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on July 11 that the Delhi government has decided to cancel all State University exams including the final examinations. The state government has also asked all Delhi State Universities to grade the students according to their existing academic record. In a press conference, Sisodia said that there is “no point taking exam of a semester that has not been taught”.

The move by Delhi government of cancelling examinations for students in all semesters came when the total coronavirus infections in the country have crossed 820,900 with at least 22,123 death as per Johns Hopkins University tally. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only disrupted millions of lives but has halted the classes and educational institutions for several months. All Delhi State University exams have been cancelled after CBSE and ICSE also scrapped Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The authorities have already taken the decision to promote students in other grades based on their previous examination scores.

In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams https://t.co/g4SFLqaBQK — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 11, 2020

Decision for college was 'complex'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister noted that it was easy to make the decision for school examinations, it remained a 'complex' to derive a solution to the challenges faced by university students. Sisodia said that the students were unable to attend classes for the entire semester due to the global health crisis and were even not able to participate in a range of activities such as lab experiments and other field operations. The Delhi Deputy CM said that Delhi government believes “unforeseen circumstances require unforeseen solutions” and therefore, despite the fact of July is one of the most crucial months for colleges, the exams have been cancelled.

While making the announcement, Sisodia also quoted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has called these times “extraordinary” and thus, the decisions made by the administration should also be “extraordinary”. Now, the Delhi State Universities will have to grade the students based on the existing assessments or any other ‘progressive method’ but there will not be any written examinations. Even the final year students will be awarded a degree because the COVID-19 threat has dominated the educational institutes for this year. Sisodia said that providing a degree is essential because many students would require the document to start the job and contribute to rectifying the nation’s plunging economy.

