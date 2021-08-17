All India Bar Exam 2021: AIBE16 Application Last Date Extended, Check Exam Date & More

All India Bar Examination 16 (AIBE 16) application window has now been extended till September 15, 2021. Applicants can now register online for AIBE XVI by visiting the official website of the All India Bar Examination or allindiabarexamination.com. Earlier, the AIBE 16 application's last date was scheduled for August 14, 2021. The All Indian Bar Exam 2021 will be conducted on October 24.

AIBE XVI application last date | official notification

AIBE 16 application last date: As per the press release issued by the All Indian Bar Examination, it stated, "This is to bring to the kind knowledge of all the concerns that the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 24th October 2021. The date for registration for AIBE-16 has been extended till 15th Sep 2021 and the payment date has been extended till 20th Sep 2021. For the new schedule for AIBE-16. "

About All Indian Bar Exam 2021

The All Indian Bar Exam is conducted at a national level for students who are pursuing law. Students who have completed their graduation or those who are in their final year can apply for the exam. Those candidates who qualify for AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP).

Here's how to fill AIBE application form

STEP 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of AIBE- allindiabarexamination.com

STEP 2: Now, click on the AIBE 16 registration.

STEP 3: The candidate will now have to enter details such as names, contact details, and educational qualifications.

STEP 4: Now, you will be required to pay the requisite AIBE 16 registration fee.

STEP 5: After filling in the details, submit the AIBE XVI application form.

STEP 6: It is recommended that you download and keep a printout of the application form for future use.

Important things a candidate will require before filling out the form

Before filling out the form, the candidate will be required to upload documents including a photograph, signature, photo ID, and enrolment certificate. As per the instruction by AIBE, the documents should be self-attested and any document without self-attestation will not be accepted. Meanwhile, all those candidates who have entered the wrong details in the AIBE application form can edit the details.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK