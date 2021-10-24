All India Bar Examination: Major Relaxation For Students; Exam On Oct 31; Check Details

All India Bar Examination 2021: In good news for students appearing in the 16th edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) on October 31, 2021, the exam conducting body has provided some relaxation for the candidates, as they will now be able to use Bare Acts with short notes/comments in the Bar Council Exam.

This decision came after the request of the students who are going to appear in the 16th AIBE to allow them to use Bare Acts along with short notes/comments during the examination as candidates are facing difficulty in procuring Bare Acts without short notes/comments from the market. The admit card for the examination was released on October 11, 2021.

All India Bar Examination: Official Notice

According to an official notice issued by the AIBE, "Having considered the difficulty faced by the candidates, the Council has been resolved to relax the condition of using bare Acts without short notes/comments during the examination and thus, candidates are hereby allowed to use bare Acts having short notes/comments (not detailed comments) as are readily available in the market during the 16th All India Bar Examination scheduled to be held on 31st October 2021," the statement read.

All India Bar Examination: Exam pattern | Other details

Candidates who will clear AIBE will be issued COP certificates, which will grant permission to the candidates to practise law in a court of law.

Without the COP certificate, one can't practise law in the Indian courts.

The examination will be conducted in offline mode and will be for three hours, carrying 100 marks based on the MCQ pattern. The examination will not carry any minus marking.

