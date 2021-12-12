Allahabad HC Assistant Review Officer Exam Admit Card Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
NTA Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Allahabad High Court Assistant Review Officer exam on the NTA portal. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination that is scheduled from December 14 to December 16, can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the national testing agency (NTA). Candidates must note that the admit cards for the exams scheduled from December 18 to 20 will be released on or before December 15.
Through this recruitment drive, NTA will fill a total of 396 seats, including Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) and Assistant Review Officer (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) posts. The online application process ended on September 19, 2021. Among the 396 posts, 46 are reserved for review officers, and 350 are available for assistant review officers.
According to the official notice issued by NTA, "Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. Any tampering in the particulars, photograph, signature, thumb impression in this admit card shall be considered as Unfair Means (UFM) practice and the same will be dealt with as per law. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.
