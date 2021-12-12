Last Updated:

Allahabad HC Assistant Review Officer Exam Admit Card Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

Allahabad High Court  Assistant Review Officer Exam 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the admit card on the NTA portal. Find direct link here.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Allahabad

Image: Unsplash


NTA Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Allahabad High Court Assistant Review Officer exam on the NTA portal. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination that is scheduled from December 14 to December 16, can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the national testing agency (NTA). Candidates must note that the admit cards for the exams scheduled from December 18 to 20 will be released on or before December 15.

Through this recruitment drive, NTA will fill a total of 396 seats, including Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) and Assistant Review Officer (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) posts. The online application process ended on September 19, 2021. Among the 396 posts, 46 are reserved for review officers, and 350 are available for assistant review officers. 

According to the official notice issued by NTA, "Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. Any tampering in the particulars, photograph, signature, thumb impression in this admit card shall be considered as Unfair Means (UFM) practice and the same will be dealt with as per law. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

Allahabad High Court Exam Dates

  • Exam
  • Date
  • RO
  • From 10 to 12 December 2021
  • ARO
  • From December 14 to 16 and 18, 2021
  • Computer Assistant
  • December 21, 2021
  • APS English
  • December 22, 2021
  • APS Hindi
  • December 23, 2021
  • RO Hindi 
  • January 6, 2021
  • RO Urdu
  • January 7, 2021

Direct Link to Download NTA Admit Card 2021

Here's how to download Admit Card for Allahabad High Court Exam 2021

  • STEP 1: To download the NTA Admit Card, candidates must visit the official websites at nta.ac.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.
  • STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, "Admit Card 2021."
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open up.
  • Step 4: Now, enter credentials such as your application number and date of birth.
  • Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 6: Save the admit card to your computer.

Image: Unsplash

READ | Annamalai University DDE Result 2021 out, check UG, PG exam results here
READ | UGC NET 2021 Phase II Exam rescheduled; Check exam dates here
READ | ICSI CS Admit Card for Executive and Professional exam released; here's direct link
READ | CTET 2021: Deadline for exam photo, signature correction facility ends on Dec 13
READ | Patna High Court invites applications for 18 posts of District Judge from Bar Exam 2021
Tags: Allahabad, HC assistant review officer, admit card
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND