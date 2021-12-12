Allahabad HC Assistant Review Officer Exam Admit Card Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

NTA Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Allahabad High Court Assistant Review Officer exam on the NTA portal. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination that is scheduled from December 14 to December 16, can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the national testing agency (NTA). Candidates must note that the admit cards for the exams scheduled from December 18 to 20 will be released on or before December 15.

Through this recruitment drive, NTA will fill a total of 396 seats, including Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) and Assistant Review Officer (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) posts. The online application process ended on September 19, 2021. Among the 396 posts, 46 are reserved for review officers, and 350 are available for assistant review officers.

According to the official notice issued by NTA, "Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. Any tampering in the particulars, photograph, signature, thumb impression in this admit card shall be considered as Unfair Means (UFM) practice and the same will be dealt with as per law. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

Allahabad High Court Exam Dates

Exam Date RO From 10 to 12 December 2021 ARO From December 14 to 16 and 18, 2021 Computer Assistant December 21, 2021 APS English December 22, 2021 APS Hindi December 23, 2021 RO Hindi January 6, 2021 RO Urdu January 7, 2021

Here's how to download Admit Card for Allahabad High Court Exam 2021

STEP 1: To download the NTA Admit Card, candidates must visit the official websites at nta.ac.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, "Admit Card 2021."

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open up.

Step 4: Now, enter credentials such as your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Save the admit card to your computer.

Image: Unsplash