Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 396 Law Clerk, RO & ARO Vacancies

Quick links:
IMAGE; SHUTTERSTOCK
Allahabad HC Recruitment 2021: The National Testing Agency has released a notification about the Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021. The recruitment drive aims to hire eligible candidates for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO). Recently Allahabad HC Law clerk recruitment drive has also been launched which aims to hire Law Clerk (Trainee). Interested candidates can visit the official websites mentioned below to get more details.
Recruitment notification reads, "Candidates may get the details of On-line Application, Detailed Advertisement, General Instructions and apply On-line on the official Web-site of this Hon'ble Court i.e. www.allahabadhighcourt.in and https://recruitment.nta.nic.in."
The notification reads, "Fee for General (Unreserved) and OBC category candidates for each post shall be Rs.800/- (bank charges extra) and the fee for SC/ST category of Uttar Pradesh for each post shall be Rs. 600/- (bank charges extra). The candidates belonging to the Horizontal category shall have to pay fees according to their original category."
The Objective Type Test and Computer Knowledge Test shall be conducted in Computer Based Test Module (CBT Module). The information regarding Date, Time and Venue of the Examination/Tests shall be intimated to the candidates through online admit cards only.
The total number of law clerk vacancies for which Allahabad High Court is inviting applications is 94. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, and steps to apply here. The contract will be for a year, however, Court can terminate the contract before the due date. Selected candidates will be given a remuneration of Rs.15,000 per month.