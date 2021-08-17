Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 396 Law Clerk, RO & ARO Vacancies

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2021: The National Testing Agency has released a notification about the Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021. The recruitment drive aims to hire eligible candidates for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO). Recently Allahabad HC Law clerk recruitment drive has also been launched which aims to hire Law Clerk (Trainee). Interested candidates can visit the official websites mentioned below to get more details.

Allahabad HC Recruitment Drive: Official websites to see notification

recruitment.nta.nic.in

allahabadhighcourt.in

Here is the direct link to the recruitment notification

Vacancy Details

A total of 396 candidates will be selected. Out of it, 46 will be selected as Review Officer (RO) and 350 will be selected for Assistant Review Officer (ARO). Candidates will be selected on the basis of exams that will be conducted online.

Recruitment notification reads, "Candidates may get the details of On-line Application, Detailed Advertisement, General Instructions and apply On-line on the official Web-site of this Hon'ble Court i.e. www.allahabadhighcourt.in and https://recruitment.nta.nic.in."

Important Dates

The application window has been opened on 17 August 2021

The last date to fill online application is 16 September 2021

Correction window will be opened between 18 September and 21 September 2021

Admit card, answer keys and result announcement dates have not been announced yet. Candidates who will register themselves for the above-mentioned posts are advised to keep a tab on the official website regularly for more updates.

Allahabad High Court RO/ ARO: Salary, age limit, and exam fee

Candidates selected as ARO - Level-7 will be paid a salary between 44,900 and1,42,400 whereas, candidates selected as RO will be paid between 47,600 and1,51,100.

The candidate's age should be between 21 to 25 years.

General and OBC candidates will have to pay an exam fee of Rs. 800 and SC/ST candidates of state will have to pay Rs. 600

The notification reads, "Fee for General (Unreserved) and OBC category candidates for each post shall be Rs.800/- (bank charges extra) and the fee for SC/ST category of Uttar Pradesh for each post shall be Rs. 600/- (bank charges extra). The candidates belonging to the Horizontal category shall have to pay fees according to their original category."

The Objective Type Test and Computer Knowledge Test shall be conducted in Computer Based Test Module (CBT Module). The information regarding Date, Time and Venue of the Examination/Tests shall be intimated to the candidates through online admit cards only.

Allahabad High court law clerk recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The application process was started on July 1, 2021

The last date of applying is August 28, 2021

Allahabad law clerk recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The total number of law clerk vacancies for which Allahabad High Court is inviting applications is 94. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, and steps to apply here. The contract will be for a year, however, Court can terminate the contract before the due date. Selected candidates will be given a remuneration of Rs.15,000 per month.