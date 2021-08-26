Allahabad High Court Recruitment: NTA Invites Applications To Fill 411 Posts Of Officers

NTA Allahabad High Court Recruitment: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications to fill vacancies in Allahabad High Court. The positions are for review officer, assistant review officer, and computer assistant posts in the Establishment of High Court, Allahabad under the Allahabad High Court Officers and Staff (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1976. The application forms are released and have been uploaded on the official website of the NTA. Interested and eligible candidates are hereby informed that the last day to submit the Allahabad High Court Recruitment application form is September 16, 2021.

"Online Applications with separate fee are invited from eligible candidate to fill up following posts in the Establishment of High Court, Allahabad under the Allahabad High Court Officers and Staff (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1976. In each category may increase or decrease. Vertical reservation for S.C., S.T. and O.B.C. of U.P. and Horizontal reservation as per rules shall be applicable. Maximum age limit shall in the case of candidates of the S.C., S.T. & other categories candidates of U.P. be enhanced as per applicable rules."

NTA recruitment for Allahbad Court: Details

Number of vacancies for Review Officers is 46

Number of vacancies for Assistant Review Officer is 350

Number of vacancies for Computer Assistant is 15

Salary

Review Officers will be getting a monthly salary between Rs. 47,600 and 1,51,100

Assistant Review Officer will get a monthly salary between Rs. 44,900 and 1,42,400

Computer Assistant will get a salary between Rs. 25,500 and 81,100

Age Limit

Age limit for applying for Review Officers is 21 years to 35 years as on 01.07.2021.

Age limit for applying for Assistant Review Officer is 21 years to 35 years as on 01.07.2021.

Age limit for applying for Computer Assistant is 18 years to 35 years as on 01.07.2021.