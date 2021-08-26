Allahabad High Court Recruitment: NTA Invites Applications To Fill 411 Posts Of Officers

Quick links:
NTA Allahabad High Court Recruitment: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications to fill vacancies in Allahabad High Court. The positions are for review officer, assistant review officer, and computer assistant posts in the Establishment of High Court, Allahabad under the Allahabad High Court Officers and Staff (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1976. The application forms are released and have been uploaded on the official website of the NTA. Interested and eligible candidates are hereby informed that the last day to submit the Allahabad High Court Recruitment application form is September 16, 2021.
"Online Applications with separate fee are invited from eligible candidate to fill up following posts in the Establishment of High Court, Allahabad under the Allahabad High Court Officers and Staff (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1976. In each category may increase or decrease. Vertical reservation for S.C., S.T. and O.B.C. of U.P. and Horizontal reservation as per rules shall be applicable. Maximum age limit shall in the case of candidates of the S.C., S.T. & other categories candidates of U.P. be enhanced as per applicable rules."
NTA said, “Fee for General (Unreserved) and OBC category candidates for each post shall be Rs.800/- (bank charges extra) and the fee for SC/ST category of Uttar Pradesh for each post shall be Rs. 600/- (bank charges extra). The candidates belonging to the Horizontal category shall have to pay fees according to their original category. The Objective Type Test and Computer Knowledge Test shall be conducted in Computer Based Test Module (CBT Module). The information regarding Date, Time and Venue of the Examination/Tests shall be intimated to the candidates through online admit cards only."