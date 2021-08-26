Last Updated:

Allahabad High Court Recruitment: NTA Invites Applications To Fill 411 Posts Of Officers

Allahabad High Court Recruitment: NTA has invited applications to fill 411 vacancies. Recruitment is for Review Officers (RO), asst. RO & Computer assistants.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Allahabad high court recruitment

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


NTA Allahabad High Court Recruitment: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications to fill vacancies in Allahabad High Court. The positions are for review officer, assistant review officer, and computer assistant posts in the Establishment of High Court, Allahabad under the Allahabad High Court Officers and Staff (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1976. The application forms are released and have been uploaded on the official website of the NTA. Interested and eligible candidates are hereby informed that the last day to submit the Allahabad High Court Recruitment application form is September 16, 2021.

"Online Applications with separate fee are invited from eligible candidate to fill up following posts in the Establishment of High Court, Allahabad under the Allahabad High Court Officers and Staff (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1976. In each category may increase or decrease. Vertical reservation for S.C., S.T. and O.B.C. of U.P. and Horizontal reservation as per rules shall be applicable. Maximum age limit shall in the case of candidates of the S.C., S.T. & other categories candidates of U.P. be enhanced as per applicable rules."

NTA recruitment for Allahbad Court: Details

  • Number of vacancies for Review Officers is 46
  • Number of vacancies for Assistant Review Officer is 350
  • Number of vacancies for Computer Assistant is 15

Salary

  • Review Officers will be getting a monthly salary between Rs. 47,600 and 1,51,100
  • Assistant Review Officer will get a monthly salary between Rs. 44,900 and 1,42,400
  • Computer Assistant will get a salary between Rs. 25,500 and 81,100

Age Limit

  • Age limit for applying for Review Officers is 21 years to 35 years as on 01.07.2021.
  • Age limit for applying for Assistant Review Officer is 21 years to 35 years as on 01.07.2021.
  • Age limit for applying for Computer Assistant is 18 years to 35 years as on 01.07.2021.

NTA said, “Fee for General (Unreserved) and OBC category candidates for each post shall be Rs.800/- (bank charges extra) and the fee for SC/ST category of Uttar Pradesh for each post shall be Rs. 600/- (bank charges extra). The candidates belonging to the Horizontal category shall have to pay fees according to their original category. The Objective Type Test and Computer Knowledge Test shall be conducted in Computer Based Test Module (CBT Module). The information regarding Date, Time and Venue of the Examination/Tests shall be intimated to the candidates through online admit cards only."

