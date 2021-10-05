Allahabad University Admissions 2021 Deadline Extended Till Oct 7

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Allahabad University 2021 Admissions: Allahabad University has decided to extend the last date of registration for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can now apply for Allahabad University Admissions 2021 till October 7, 2021. Candidates who want to take admission in UG/PG courses can do so by applying on the official website allduniv.ac.in.
Earlier, the last date to apply for the Allahabad University Admissions 2021 was October 5. It must be noted that admission to various UG and PG courses will be done through an entrance examination followed by a counselling procedure. However, the admission authority has not announced any specific date for the examination, but it is likely to be held in the coming weeks.