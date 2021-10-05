Allahabad University Admissions 2021 Deadline Extended Till Oct 7

Allahabad University 2021 Admissions: Allahabad University has decided to extend the last date of registration for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can now apply for Allahabad University Admissions 2021 till October 7, 2021. Candidates who want to take admission in UG/PG courses can do so by applying on the official website allduniv.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the Allahabad University Admissions 2021 was October 5. It must be noted that admission to various UG and PG courses will be done through an entrance examination followed by a counselling procedure. However, the admission authority has not announced any specific date for the examination, but it is likely to be held in the coming weeks.

Allahabad University 2021 admissions | Allahabad University application 2021: Direct link

To apply for the Allahabad University Admissions 2021, follow the below-given steps

Allahabad University Admission 2021: Here's How to Apply

STEP 1: To apply for Allahabad University 2021 admissions, open the official website on your laptop or mobile – allduniv.ac.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Admission 2021'.

STEP 3: Now, click on the course you want to take admission in-'UGAT' or 'PGAT'.

STEP 4: Register your name by providing the required details.

STEP 5: Now, login into the new account created.

STEP 6: Fill the application form (enter all the required details).

STEP 7: Now, upload the required documents and pay the requisite application fee.

STEP 8: Click on the "submit" button.

" button. STEP 8: Download and take a print for future use.

