Allahabad University News And Latest Updates About Admission Process

Allahabad University, established in 1887, is among the esteemed universities in India. Situated in the Allahabad city of Uttar Pradesh, the public central university constitutes eleven colleges. It is the fourth oldest university of India after Calcutta, Bombay and Madras University.

During its earlier years, the Allahabad University was also called Oxford of the East. It offers various UG, PG and Diploma programmes. Candidates, who are interested in taking admission here, should clear the Allahabad University entrance exam. We have mentioned everything the students need to go through for details regarding the Allahabad University admission process.

Allahabad University admission

According to its official website, Allahabad University has begun the admission process for its upcoming academic session 2020-2021. It has released the application forms for various courses and programmes on its official website. Allahabad University updated application forms on May 10, 2020. Therefore, interested applicants can visit the allduniv.ac.in and fill Allahabad university form to seek admission.

Allahabad University form

The registration process had to begin from March 25, 2020, according to the Allahabad University admission calendar. However, due to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, the dates had to be postponed. Four Allahabad University forms for admission purposes have been released online. The last dates for filling the Allahabad University form has not been announced yet. It will come out after the state’s pending decision on government advisory. Moreover, for Allahabad University admission, taking an entrance test is mandatory for students. Take a look at the Allahabad University form on its official website.

Institute of Professional Studies (UG and PG courses)

LL.B (Hons)/ B.A LL.B (Hons)

UGAT

PGAT (PGAT I/PGAT II including LLM, BEd, MEd, MBA etc.)

Allahabad University news

The application process for Allahabad University admission has been initiated. According to reports about Allahabad University news, undergraduate exams for Allahabad University admission will begin from August 3, 2020. Allahabad University admission cell released the proposed schedule on Friday. The process of admission for undergraduate courses will also take place from August 15, 2020. According to reports, the BALB entrance exam will take place on August 5, 2020. Moreover, exams for admission to various courses of the Institute of Professional Studies will be conducted on August 6 and 7.

As per a report, Allahabad University exams for PGAT-I i.e. MA, MSc, M. Com will take place on August 10, 2020. On the other hand, Allahabad University exams for PGAT- II will take place between August 11, 2020, and August 14, 2020. However, the varsity has not released information about the Combined Research Entrance Test (CRET) yet. Reportedly, it will begin after receiving the details of the seats.

