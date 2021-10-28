Allahabad University Semester Exams 2021 Cancelled; Students To Be Promoted Internally

Allahabad University has cancelled the exams for the even semester which were scheduled to be held on September 2, 4, 6, and 8. According to an official notice issued by Allahabad University, this time the students will be promoted on the basis of the marks scored in the internal exam. All the details regarding the examination are available on the official website- allduniv.ac.in.

The announcement of the cancellation of the examination was made on Twitter. As per the official statement issued by Allahabad University, "In a meeting of the examination committee today, it was decided that the offline exams of the even semesters (2,4,6,8) are cancelled and the students will be promoted on the basis of their internal assessment marks." Notably, this time the examination has been cancelled on the basis of the new criteria, and the classes will start in hybrid mode after the festive season. Meanwhile, the university has also stated that physical classes will begin on December 17, 2021, under strict COVID guidance.

AU semester exam cancelled: Official Notice

The official tweet reads, "The students will be promoted to the higher semester and their classes will start after Diwali vacations in a hybrid (online/offline) mode. The classes will continue in offline mode from December 17th through December, keeping the then prevailing COVID conditions in view. The annual exams will be held after the second week of March in offline mode following the Covid Guidelines."

Allahabad University Semester Exams: Important Dates

Events Dates Offline exams cancelled for Semester 2, 4, 6 and 8 Offline classes December 17, 2021 Annual Exams March 2022

Image: PTI