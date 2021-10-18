Allahabad University UGAT Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Allahabad University on Monday, October 18 released the Allahabad University Admit Card 2021 for UGAT or undergraduate entrance exams. The admit card which has been released is for the exams that are scheduled to begin on October 20, 2021. All those candidates who have already registered for UGAT can now download their admit cards. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website. The list of official websites on which hall tickets have been uploaded is mentioned below. The steps to download admit card has also been mentioned below
To be noted that the Allahabad University UGAT Admit Card 2021 is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam centre on exam day. Candidates must go through all the details mentioned on admit card very carefully. The details mentioned will be subject, venue, timings, guidelines and so on. Along with admit card, candidates will also have to carry valid ID proof to the centre.
Candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates will have to download it from website only. Allahabad University has recently released PGAT admit card too.