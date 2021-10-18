Allahabad University UGAT Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Allahabad University on Monday, October 18 released the Allahabad University Admit Card 2021 for UGAT or undergraduate entrance exams. The admit card which has been released is for the exams that are scheduled to begin on October 20, 2021. All those candidates who have already registered for UGAT can now download their admit cards. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website. The list of official websites on which hall tickets have been uploaded is mentioned below. The steps to download admit card has also been mentioned below

Allahabad University UGAT admit card: Websites to check

allduniv.ac.in Aupravesh2021.com

To be noted that the Allahabad University UGAT Admit Card 2021 is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam centre on exam day. Candidates must go through all the details mentioned on admit card very carefully. The details mentioned will be subject, venue, timings, guidelines and so on. Along with admit card, candidates will also have to carry valid ID proof to the centre.

Allahabad University Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates will have to visit any of the official websites mentioned above – allduniv.ac.in or aupravesh2021.com.

After landing on the homepage, click on Candidate Login option

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter Login Id and Password

Post submitting the details, the UGAT Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross check the details and download the same

Candidates should also make sure to take its printout so as to carry it to exam hall

Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned here to download the Allahabad University Admit Card 2021 for UGAT

Candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates will have to download it from website only. Allahabad University has recently released PGAT admit card too.