Almuni should contribute to development of their alma mater: Haryana Guv

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday called upon the alumni to come forward to contribute in making the universities of the state self-reliant.

He said the alumni should adopt their mother institutions and set the target of taking the government grant for the university to zero.

The Governor was addressing an online 'alumni meet' function of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa. More than 800 participants registered their presence in this programme, according to an official statement issued here.

Describing the alumni as the "capital of the educational institution", the Governor said all the universities should create a separate alumni cell and compile a database from the first batch till date.

"The need of the hour is to promote dialogue between the university and the alumni so that the alumni develop a sense of contribution to the development of the institution," he said.

The Governor, also the Chancellor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, said 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' can be built by promoting skill and vocational education and the new National Education Policy is value-based as well as focuses on holistic personality development of the students.

He said health and education services are based on public service.

Therefore, university professors and students can ensure nation building by engaging in various public welfare works, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology Murthal, Professor Rajendra Kumar Anayath, who attended the meet as the special guest, said the alumni are the backbone of any university and their juniors have followed the path shown by them.

The vice-chancellor of the Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Professor Ajmer Singh Malik, presented the details of the academic and infrastructure development projects of the varsity. PTI SUN CK CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)