Aloe Vera Chemical Can Be Used To Make Memory Chips, Data Storage Device: IIT Indore Study

You must have heard a lot of health benefits of aloe vera, but did you know that aloe vera juice has a special chemical that has an electronic memory effect. The aloe vera chemical can be useful in making memory chips and other data storage devices too. This has been discovered by a team of researchers of IIT Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

'Aloe vera fruit might open up a new vista in place of synthetic chemicals'

The study was carried out by the Materials and Device (MAD) laboratory of the IIT Indore's physics department, he said. "As part of our study, we used electric current in aloe vera fruit juice, which brought forth that it has an electronic memory effect chemical, and as per need, its conductivity can be increased and decreased," Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Associate Professor of the Physics Department of IIT Indore told PTI on Sunday.

“Synthetic chemicals are used for making data storage devices like memory chips. If experts on the subject go for in-depth research, the natural chemical found in aloe vera fruit juice might open up a new vista in place of synthetic chemicals with which these devices are made," he added.

Kumar said the study was conducted by the physics department's Materials & Device (MAD) laboratory with the participation of PhD student Tanushree Ghosh along with Suchita Kandpal, Chanchal Rani, Manushree Tanwar, Devesh Kumar Pathak, and Anjali Choudhary.