Ambedkar University 1st Cutoff List 2021: 99.5% For Psychology, 97.50 For English

Ambedkar University has released the first cutoff list for admission to its undergraduate programs. The list has been released on the official website of the university at aud.ac.in and the candidates who have met the cutoff mark will be able to apply for college admissions online. Furthermore, the University has also released a detailed schedule for its UG Admissions 2021. Read on to know Ambedkar University's first cutoff list 2021.

Ambedkar University 1st cutoff list 2021

According to the first cutoff list issued by Ambedkar University, the cutoff for BA Hons in Psychology for candidates from outside Delhi will be at 99.50% whereas the minimum cutoff for Delhi-based candidates has been set at 98.75%. Similarly, the cutoff for BA Hons English is set at 97.50 for both types of candidates -from Delhi and outside. The cutoff for BA Hons History stands at 96.75% for Delhi-based candidates and 98.50% for candidates from outside Delhi. Along with that, the minimum marks required for BA Hons Mathematics is 94.25% for Delhi-based students and 95.25% for students from outside Delhi. With the provided cutoff list, there has been a rise in the minimum marks required in comparison to previous years. Furthermore, the University will provide admissions to students based on applications received, provided they have met the cutoffs.

Ambedkar University Admissions 2021

Around 21,000 candidates applied for admission to Ambedkar University after which the first cutoff list was released on Tuesday. Candidates will need to pay the application fees latest by October 7 after which the second cutoff list will be released on October 8. After that, the third cut-off list will be released on October 12 and the final list of candidates under the CCA/Sports quota will be released on October 18, 2021. Run by the Delhi government, Ambedkar University reserves around 85% seats for Delhi candidates and remaining seats for students from outside Delhi.

Ambedkar University Admissions key dates here

First cut-off list release date-- October 5, 2021

Last date to pay fee -- October 7, 2021

Second Cut-off list --October 8, 2021

Last date to pay the fee -- October 11, 2021

Third cut-off list -- October 12, 2021

Last date for fee payment --October 14, 2021

List of candidates under CCA/Sports -- October 18, 2021

