Ambedkar University 2nd Cutoff List 2021 To Be Released Today

Ambedkar University 2nd cutoff list 2021 will be released today at aud.ac.in. Candidates can pay the application fee till October 11. Check details here.

Ambedkar University 2nd cutoff list 2021

Ambedkar University Admissions 2021: Ambedkar University, Delhi will on Friday release the second cutoff list for admissions to its courses in undergraduate programmes. The second cutoff list for AUD Admissions 2021 will be released anytime on October 8. The cutoffs will be available on the official website- aud.ac.in. 

Ambedkar University Cutoff 2021

Ambedkar University has already released the first cutoff list for the AUD UG Admissiosn 2021. As per the first cutoff list, the cutoff for BA Hons in Psychology is 99.5% for candidates from outside Delhi. For BA hons in History, the cutoff is 98.75%. The cutoff for BA Hons History stands at 96.75% for Delhi-based candidatesSimilarly, the cutoff for BA Hons English is set at 97.50 for both types of candidates -from Delhi and outside. Along with that, the minimum marks required for BA Hons Mathematics is 94.25% for Delhi-based students and 95.25% for students from outside Delhi.  With the provided cutoff list, there has been a rise in the minimum marks required in comparison to previous years.

Candidates who have to apply under the second cutoff list have to confirm their admissions by paying the fee on or before October 11. The third cut-off list will be released on October 12 and the final list of candidates under the CCA/Sports quota will be released on October 18, 2021. Run by the Delhi government, Ambedkar University reserves around 85% seats for Delhi candidates and remaining seats for students from outside Delhi.

Ambedkar University Admissions 2021: Key Dates

  • Last date to pay the fee -- October 11, 2021
  • Third cut-off list -- October 12, 2021
  • Last date for fee payment --October 14, 2021
  • List of candidates under CCA/Sports -- October 18, 2021 
