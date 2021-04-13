Amid COVID-19 Surge, Check Status Of Class 10 And 12 Board Exams In Different States Here

As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India has again rocked the country as states continue to record record-breaking spikes in daily cases, students who are set to appear for Class 10 and 12 board examinations are facing uncertainty for the second consecutive year. While some states including Delhi is suggesting scrapping of CBSE exams, others have suggested alternative methods to conduct the examination to prevent the centres from becoming potential clusters of novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Parents have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the cancellation of board exams amid the COVID-19 surge. Here’s the situation in each state even as CBSE recently announced that it would conduct the Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 according to the schedule in offline mode and more than one lakh students have signed a petition against it. No official announcement of CBSE delaying its exams has been made by the board.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal noted that in the upcoming days while India is rocked with the sudden surge of cases, at least 6 lakh children in Delhi will be writing their exams for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams. Hence, according to Delhi CM, these centres can become ‘major hotspots’ that could further lead to a large-scale spread of highly infectious disease. Kejriwal appealed to the centre to ‘cancel’ the exams and alternative methods should be determined.

“Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled,” he added.

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) and Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) have postponed their respective dates of class 10 and 12 board examinations.

PSEB class 10 board examinations scheduled to start on April 9 have now been postponed to May 4 and will be conducted till May 24 whereas class 12 board examinations scheduled to start on March 22 have been shifted to April 20-May 24.

Uttar Pradesh has delayed its Class 10 and 12 board exams from April 24 to May 8. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad while announcing the postponement of board exams said: “Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly.”

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana

While Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) promoted to class 6 and 7 students without exams and has already started Class 12 board practical examinations, no announcement has made been made regarding the written exams. However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on April 11 said that the state government will be forced to impose stricter restrictions if the surge in coronavirus infection continues. RBSE 12th and 10th Board Exam 2021 will take place from May 6 to May 29.

Gujarat School Education Board, GSEB has released the Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for Science stream practical exams but no announcement has yet been made regarding delay of exams. Class 10th and 12th GSEB board 2021 exams will be held in May and students in containment zones will be reportedly allowed to take the examinations later.

Haryana Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit cards for class 10th and 12th board examinations. With no further announcement of the delay or cancellation, the class 10th board exams will take place from April 22 to May 12 and class 12th board exams will be held from April 20 to May 17.

Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, COHSEM or Manipur Board has not made any further announcements apart from releasing the class 12 admit card. Class 10th and 12th board exams for Manipur Board will be held from May 5 to June 9.

Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) has rolled out the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams. With no further announcements, MPBSE Class 10 board exams will take place from April 30 to May 19 and MPBSE Class 12 board exams from May 1 to May 21. However, reports have emerged stating that exams could be shifted to after May 30.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has not yet made any announcements regarding class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Bihar, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh

Leaving all the state boards behind, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the class 10th and 12th board exams in the month of February. BSEB has also declared the matric and intermediate results this year.

Kerala state board has also started its SSLC or class 10th and HSLC/ class 12th board exams on April 8. The Kerala Board exams were initially scheduled to be held from March 17 to March 30 but had to be postponed due to the Assembly elections. The class 10th board exams will conclude on April 29.

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has started its Class 10 and 12 board exams on April 13, Tuesday and will run till April 28.

Image credits: PTI/unsplash



