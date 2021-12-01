Amid Omicron Scare, Haryana Govt Withdraws Order To Reopen School With 100% Capacity

In a bid to curtail the spread of the new Omnicron COVID-19 variant in the state, Haryana has decided not to reopen schools with 100% capacity from today, December 1, 2021. Earlier, the Harayana government had ordered the schools to resume at full capacity. However, the decision has been withdrawn considering the threat posed by the new variant of COVID. According to the latest updates on government orders, all the schools in Harayana will continue to operate at 50% capacity, and there will be no change in the functioning of the schools until any further announcement.

As per the reports, the state Education Department was likely to pass on the same instructions to all the schools so that all plans for resuming schools with 100% capacity could be put on hold. If reports are to be believed, the decision has been put on hold till December 10, 2021, while others have not mentioned any such date. Meanwhile, schools have been instructed to continue the hybrid model of teaching including online and offline classes for students.

Haryana had reopened the schools in a phased manner, allowing only classes 6 to 12 in July. Then, the government allowed schools to reopen for classes 4 and 5 on September 1, and then classes 1 to 3 were allowed to function under strict COVID measures. Earlier, the Education Minister of Haryana, Kanwarpal Gurjar, had shared Haryana school reopening news, he said, "From December 1, all the government and private schools in Haryana will open at full capacity. Compliance with the COVID protocol will continue as before. If any problem related to COVID arises again in the future, the government will take an immediate decision in this regard". Even though the country has not reported any cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the government is taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread from the beginning of its emergence. At this point, when almost everything institutional, including government and private, is reopening, taking such precautionary steps is necessary.