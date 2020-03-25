Amid Pan-India Lock Down, HRD Ministry Offices To Remain Shut For Three-weeks

Amid the increasing Coronavirus cases, the Human Resource Ministry on Wednesday stated that all its offices, autonomous institutions, and subordinate offices will remain shut for three weeks after the Home Ministry's order regarding national lockdown due to the Coronavirus spread.

According to the ministry's release, all the officers and staff will be working from home. The release also informed that the Ministry has directed the CBSE, NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) and NTA (National Testing Agency) to work on a revised schedule of examinations." Autonomous bodies and NCERT should draft alternate academic calendars," it said.

The release also directed the bureau heads and division heads to ensure that all financial matters relating to releases, particularly salaries and pensions are cleared.

READ | CBSE board exams postponed till March 31 due to Coronavirus outbreak, orders HRD Ministry

CBSE Board postpones exams till March 31

Earlier on March 18, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to postpone all ongoing exams across educational institutes, in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. All CBSE board exams of Class 10 and 12 have been suspended till March 31 and will be rescheduled after reviewing the public health situation, the Board had stated in a press release.

READ | CBSE launches toll-free helpline for students, parents on coronavirus safeguards

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

READ | Coronavirus: CBSE extends application deadline for school affiliation till April 30

READ | Delhi HC suspends all district courts' functioning amid 21-day pan-India COVID-19 lockdown

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credit: PTI)