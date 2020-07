Tamil Nadu 12th Board Exam Result 2020 LIVE Updates: TN Class 12 Results Likely On July 7

Students can check their results on the websites listed below:

Students can check their results once declared on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The websites are displaying ‘results soon’

According to media reports, last year, 8.69 lakh students had registered for the Tamil Nadu 12th board exams, a similar number is expected this year too.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage for the 12th board exams was 91.03%. Out of which, the pass percentage for boys is 88.57% and 93.64% for girls.

