Tamil Nadu 12th Board Exam Result 2020 LIVE Updates: TN Class 12 Results Likely On July 7

Students can check their results on the websites listed below:

Students can check their results once declared on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The websites are displaying â€˜results soonâ€™

According to media reports, last year, 8.69 lakh students had registered for the Tamil Nadu 12th board exams,Â a similar number is expected this year too.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage for the 12th board exams was 91.03%. Out of which, the pass percentage for boys is 88.57% and 93.64% for girls.

