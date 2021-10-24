Last Updated:

Amit Shah Unveils Research Centre At IIT Campus In Jammu; Here Is All You Need To Know

Amit Shah, on his second day of visit to J&K, inaugurated the new research campus of IIT Jammu. The details and views of Ministers can be checked here.

Amit Shah

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah inaugurated two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and laid the foundation of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu.

Today is the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir. J&K Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh also marked their presence at the inauguration ceremony.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's view on IIT Jammu

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "I am happy to share that @IITJammu is committed to build a humanistic, futuristic and inter-disciplinary environment in line with the NEP. It is also developing online courses for credit transfer as part of outreach for students of J&K under the National Education Policy, 2020". He further said, "@IITJammu is starting pioneering courses, including joint degree programs with @IIMJammu, Tunnel Engineering for indigenous infra development in the Himalayas, encouraging solution-centric research for the benefit of society & is aiming to become a unicorn of research excellence".

Taking about the inauguration, the Minister expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister. He took to Twitter to talk about the same. He tweeted, "My sincere gratitude to Hon. Shri @AmitShah, Shri @manojsinha_ and Shri @DrJitendraSingh for their gracious presence today. @IITJammu ,an institute of national importance will transform the higher education landscape and usher in a new era of development in J&K—the crown of India."

Union Minister Amit Shah thanked PM Modi for guidance

Union Home Minister took to Twitter to share details related to the inauguration. He said, "This new campus of IIT Jammu, built at a cost of Rs. 210 crores, has all the facilities like good hostel, gymnasium, indoor games along with higher education of the students. Due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi Ji, today Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards becoming a major center of education. Here is the direct link to view the inauguration function."

