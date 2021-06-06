Amity University To Fund Education For Students Orphaned Due To COVID-19, 300 Kids Covered

As India continues to battle against the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, Amity University's Chancellor Dr Atul Chauhan on Sunday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network about the initiative taken by his institute for students, who lost a parent or breadwinner in their family during the pandemic. Recently, Amity University announced that it will fully sponsor the education of every student, who has lost a parent or the breadwinner of the family. Dr Atul Chauhan informed that so far, around 300 children are being sponsored by Amity University.

Amity University's Chancellor speaks to Republic TV

Dr Atul Chauhan said, "I think this pandemic has been so devastating over the last few months. But, one thing that has really come out is how humanity has been displayed by the citizens of India and other countries across the world." While stating that the main fundamental among all Indian citizens is to help others, the Chancellor said that the Amity University is trying out its humble bit to support, not only the institution's fraternity but so many others as well. He said, "During the second wave, where there was so much loss, we have extended emotional support to our students throughout the pandemic."

When asked to speak about the motivation behind this recent initiative by the university, Dr Chauhan said, "One evening, I received a phone call from a mother and she said that sir I have one son and one daughter studying with you. My husband has just passed away and I am in such financial troubles that I will have to withdraw my daughter from studying at Amity. At that moment we decided to extend a helping hand. We immediately said that if any student at Amity University across the country, who loses their bread earning parent, we will step in as their parent, as their father, as their mother and ensure that they are able to finish what they started at our university."

Informing that Amity University offers one of the biggest scholarship programs for students, who cannot afford their higher education, the university's Chancellor said that we understand, parents send their children to colleges, universities and institutions with many dreams. "We just do not want to break those dreams and expectations," Dr Atul Chauhan added. He further mentioned that Amity University has contributed around Rs 50 crore to support the education of these 300 students

While replying to a question that how has the pandemic changed the way, one look at the education system, Dr Chauhan said that according to him, there have been many dramatic changes in the field of education amid COVID-19. He said, "I think technology will play a much larger role in the way education is imparted to young people. One has to see good out of every disaster that happens. Our universities will come out to be much better and stronger for future generations."

(Image: Republicworld.com, Unspalsh)