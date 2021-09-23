AMU Admissions 2021: Answer Key Released For UG Courses, Check Steps To Download

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU 2021 answer key for undergraduate (UG) programmes. The AMU UG answer key has been released for B.Sc, B.A, B.Com, B.Tech, and B.A.LL.B courses. The answer key can be downloaded from the official website of AMU on amucontrollerexams.com. The candidates who appeared for the admission test conducted by the university can check the AMU entrance exam answer key. To be noted that the answer key is provisional in nature and candidates have been given time to raise objections if they want to. Based on the objections raised, the final answer key and results will be declared.

The objections should be raised till September 24, 2021. In order to raise objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates should be ready with the necessary and supporting documents of the objection.

AMU Admissions 2021: Important Dates

AMU Answer Key 2021 has been released on September 22, 2021

The last date to raise objections is September 24, 2021

AMU Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website-amucontrollerexams.com.

On the homepage, go to thr Notice and Updates section, click on the notification that says, "Answer keys for B.A.(Hons.) / B.Sc(Hons.). / B.Com.(Hons) / B.Tech. / BA.LL.B Admission Test, 2021-22."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to select their course

A PDF file will be opened which will have answer key

Candidates should check the answer key and match their answers

In case of any objection, it should be raised by September 24, 2021

About AMU

Aligarh Muslim University or AMU was founded in 1875 by Syed Ahmed Khan. AMU offers various UG, PG, Ph.D. courses to students. In a recent move, AMU has decided to increase its MBBS seats from 150 to 200. National Medical Commission has already accepted the decision to increase the number of seats which will be implemented from 2022.