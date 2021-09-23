AMU Admissions 2021: Answer Key Released For UG Courses, Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU 2021 answer key for undergraduate (UG) programmes. The AMU UG answer key has been released for B.Sc, B.A, B.Com, B.Tech, and B.A.LL.B courses. The answer key can be downloaded from the official website of AMU on amucontrollerexams.com. The candidates who appeared for the admission test conducted by the university can check the AMU entrance exam answer key. To be noted that the answer key is provisional in nature and candidates have been given time to raise objections if they want to. Based on the objections raised, the final answer key and results will be declared.
The objections should be raised till September 24, 2021. In order to raise objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates should be ready with the necessary and supporting documents of the objection.
Aligarh Muslim University or AMU was founded in 1875 by Syed Ahmed Khan. AMU offers various UG, PG, Ph.D. courses to students. In a recent move, AMU has decided to increase its MBBS seats from 150 to 200. National Medical Commission has already accepted the decision to increase the number of seats which will be implemented from 2022.