Amul Topical Asks, 'Examinashunned?' After Govt's Announcement On 10th, 12th Board Exams

The government on Wednesday cancelled the CBSE's class 10 board exams and postponed its class 12 exams following an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, a decision that will affect over 21 lakh students across the country.

Dairy giant Amul took to their Twitter handle to share their unique topical on the same. The cartoon titled 'Examinashunned?' gave a tag line that said, "Breaduation for all". It shows the Amul Girl sad alongside a student with books.

#Amul Topical: CBSE 10th std board exams cancelled and 12th board exams postponed due to CoVid! pic.twitter.com/WYEXxbJv5W — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 15, 2021

This is the first time that the Central Board of Secondary Education has completely cancelled the board exams conducted by it. Last year, the exams were partially cancelled in the wake of riots in northeast Delhi and COVID-19 cases.

The decision on Wednesday was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 21.5 lakh students had registered for class 10 and 12 CBSE exams.

The CBSE will review the situation on June 1 to decide on the class 12 exam schedule while objective criteria will be decided for class 10 results. "The board exams for class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter.

"The situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the board and details will be shared subsequently," an official of the Ministry of Education (MoE) said. The board exams are usually conducted in February-March. However, the board had decided to conduct them in May-June this year due to the pandemic situation.

A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations "The board exams for class 10 are hereby cancelled. The results of the class 10 board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board," the official said.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams, the official added.

