Anand Kumar, Super 30 Founder Offers Online JEE Module To Rural Students At Re 1

Popular Indian Mathematics educator Anand Kumar rose to fame with his 'Super 30 coaching programme'. Now he is set to help students in rural areas to prepare for the IIT-JEE examination for a fee of Rs 1. The Central government on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, tied up with Prof Anand Kumar to help students in rural areas who are preparing for IIT-JEE amidst COVID 19. Prof Anand Kumar will be working in alliance with the Common Service Centre e-governance Services India Ltd to prepare online study materials for students who live in rural areas and cannot afford expensive coaching.

How will this work?

To begin his efforts, Prof Anand Kumar on May 27, 2020, interacted with poor students from rural areas and small towns of India via video conferencing using CSC social media platforms. The CSC is the best platform to do this due to its wide reach in rural areas and small towns of India. The 'Super 30' fame professor is planning to prepare an online study material. It will guide the students with innovative teaching methods through various modules. And it will be available to them at just Rs 1. This will make it easily accessible to students from poor families who cannot afford expensive coaching for IIT-JEE.

It is evident from research that students who have a deep interest and inquisitiveness for Mathematics and Science since an early age are successfully able to crack IIT-JEE. Hence nurturing this interest at an early age is imperative. Professor Anand Kumar has said that he wants to make sure that the study material engages the interest of these students in Mathematics and Science.

What is the Super 30 coaching programme?

Prof Anand Kumar is best known for his Super 30 program, wherein he selects thirty students from economically backward sections by conducting an entrance test and prepares them for IIT-JEE. In his coaching class 'Ramanujan School of Mathematics', these students are tutored and provided with study materials and lodging for a year. He personally coaches them and prepares them for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). His mother, Jayanti Devi prepares meals for the students, and his brother Pranav Kumar handles the management. Anand Kumar receives no financial support for the Super 30 programme from any government or private agency. He manages it on the fee he earns from his institute 'Ramanujan School of Mathematics'

