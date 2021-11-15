Last Updated:

Anant National University Admissions Begin For UG, PG Courses; Here's How To Apply

Anant National University has announced that admission for academic year 2022-23 has been started and the last date to apply for admission is January 16, 2022.

Anant National University

Anant National University has announced admissions to its undergraduate, postgraduate and fellowship programmes. the admissions are being conducted for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates who are interested and are eligible for taking admission should make sure to do so by January 16, 2022. The classes for the next batch will begin in August-September 2022. The courses for which candidates can apply are Bachelor of Design in Communication Design, Interaction Design, Product Design, Space Design, Sustainable Fashion and Textile Design and Transdisciplinary Design. Master of Design - Integrated Product Design and Urban Design and Development along with Fellowships are also offered by the University. Interested candidates can check the steps to apply here.

Anant National University Admissions 2022-23: Here's how to apply

  • Candidates will have to click on admissions.anu.edu.in and then click on sign up
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to select the programme they are interested in
  • They will then have to fill all the columns and click on submit
  • Candidates will then have to complete all the other processes like paying the application fee and all other steps
  • Candidates are advised to save the application details for future reference. Candidates should also keep an eye on the official website for being updated.

About Anant National University

Official website reads, "Anant National University is the country's first Design University. It is located in Ahmedabad and was established as a private university in 2016 by an Act of Legislature of the State of Gujarat. Anant National University aims to train students to become solutionary who would devise practical, sustainable, yet viable solutions for the world's critical problems. It emphasises on multidisciplinary education, unique pedagogical practices and affordable education gives students a well-rounded education."

