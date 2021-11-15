Anant National University Admissions Begin For UG, PG Courses; Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Anant National University has announced admissions to its undergraduate, postgraduate and fellowship programmes. the admissions are being conducted for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates who are interested and are eligible for taking admission should make sure to do so by January 16, 2022. The classes for the next batch will begin in August-September 2022. The courses for which candidates can apply are Bachelor of Design in Communication Design, Interaction Design, Product Design, Space Design, Sustainable Fashion and Textile Design and Transdisciplinary Design. Master of Design - Integrated Product Design and Urban Design and Development along with Fellowships are also offered by the University. Interested candidates can check the steps to apply here.
Official website reads, "Anant National University is the country's first Design University. It is located in Ahmedabad and was established as a private university in 2016 by an Act of Legislature of the State of Gujarat. Anant National University aims to train students to become solutionary who would devise practical, sustainable, yet viable solutions for the world's critical problems. It emphasises on multidisciplinary education, unique pedagogical practices and affordable education gives students a well-rounded education."