Anant National University Admissions Begin For UG, PG Courses; Here's How To Apply

Anant National University has announced admissions to its undergraduate, postgraduate and fellowship programmes. the admissions are being conducted for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates who are interested and are eligible for taking admission should make sure to do so by January 16, 2022. The classes for the next batch will begin in August-September 2022. The courses for which candidates can apply are Bachelor of Design in Communication Design, Interaction Design, Product Design, Space Design, Sustainable Fashion and Textile Design and Transdisciplinary Design. Master of Design - Integrated Product Design and Urban Design and Development along with Fellowships are also offered by the University. Interested candidates can check the steps to apply here.

Anant National University Admissions 2022-23: Here's how to apply

Candidates will have to click on admissions.anu.edu.in and then click on sign up

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to select the programme they are interested in

They will then have to fill all the columns and click on submit

Candidates will then have to complete all the other processes like paying the application fee and all other steps

Candidates are advised to save the application details for future reference. Candidates should also keep an eye on the official website for being updated.

About Anant National University