Andhra Govt Plans CBSE Affiliation For All Govt Schools; Renovations Staked At Rs 4,535 Cr

The Andhra Pradesh government has intended to get CBSE affiliations for all its government schools. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh stated that the state will initially attempt to get 1,000 schools affiliated to the central board. As part of the reforms in Education being brought about by the state government, 12,663 schools will be revamped in the second phase of renovation and repairs of schools at a cost of Rs 4,535 crores.

Schools to be renovated

The state government informed that the second phase of renovation and repairs of 12,663 schools will be completed at a cost of Rs 4,535 crore, and 18,498 additional classrooms are proposed to be added. Additionally in the third phase, 24,900 schools will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 7,821 crore. The state education minister said that in order to ensure that the schools renovated in the first phase are maintained properly and do not fall into disrepair again, especially the newly-built drinking water taps and toilets, a contingency fund is being set up in every school to take up repair work as soon as required. “The parents’ committee of each school will regularly check the condition of the school infrastructure and suggest repairs if required,” an official added.

Schools to provide sports shoes, sanitary napkins under the program

To encourage school students to participate in sports, officials will arrange for sports shoes and sports uniforms to be accommodated in the school kit which the government will be providing to all students in the next academic year. “Over 42,32,064 students in all government schools have been provided with school kits comprising three pairs of uniforms, an Oxford English to Telugu dictionary, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, belt and a school bag. From October, we will be distributing sanitary napkins to the girl students under the Swechha programme,’’ an official stated. The government would also supply 10 sanitary napkins per month to adolescent girls studying in Classes 7 to 12 in all government schools, junior colleges and residential institutions in the state. A lady teacher or lecturer in each school and college will be in charge of implementing the Swechha programme.

Image Credits - ANI