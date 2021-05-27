Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Postponed, Situation To Be Reviewed Again In July

Andhra Pradesh board of education has decided to postpone its class 10 exams for candidates. The state is one of the most affected states in the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 positive cases in the state have been continuously increasing. Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the government has decided to postpone the Andhra Pradesh board class 10 exam. Students had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their AP board class 10 exam for a long time now. This latest announcement comes as a sigh of relief as a lot of students were worried about their health amid the current pandemic situation in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 exam postponed

The Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from June 7 to 16, 2021. A lot of students who had registered themselves for the AP Board class 10 exam had been wondering if their exams would be either cancelled or postponed. The government has now confirmed that the class 10 exams have been postponed until further notice. The government will review the situation again in July and take a further decision about conducting the examinations. Therefore, the AP Board class 10 exam stands postponed at least till the whole month of June. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of education to stay updated about any latest news or updates related to the AP Board class 10 exam date.

Andhra Pradesh board news

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government had postponed the AP Board class 12 exams too. The class 12 board exams were originally scheduled to be held from May 5. A lot of students had been demanding to have the board exams cancelled or either postponed. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state class 12 board exams were also postponed earlier this month. A lot of state boards in India have either deferred or cancelled the board examinations as the COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country. CBSE had also announced the cancellation of class 10 exams while postponing the class 12 exams. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of their respective schools and the education board of Andhra Pradesh to stay updated with the latest Andhra Pradesh board news and updates regarding their AP Board class 10 exam.

Image: Shutterstock