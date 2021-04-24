Andhra Pradesh Board Exams 2021: Classes 10, 12 Board Exams To Be Postponed Due To COVID?

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, many state boards as well as CBSE and ICSE boards have decided not to conduct the board exams until the situation is conducive. Most of the state boards and CBSE, ICSE boards have cancelled the class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 board exams. However, some states have not yet announced the postponement of board exams. Andhra Pradesh board students who are wondering if their board exams will also be postponed, here's what you should know.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and CISCE had scheduled to conduct the board exams from the first week of May. Many state boards who had scheduled to begin the exams in the first week of May have either cancelled or postponed their exams in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some states whose board exams are scheduled to be held on later dates have not yet announced any changes in the board exam schedule.

AP SSC, Inter Exams 2021 to be held as per schedule: Government

Andhra Pradesh Board exam for class 10 is scheduled to be held from June 7 to 16. BIEAP class 12 exam is scheduled to be held from May 6 to 23. Moreover, the class 11 exam, also known as the BIEAP 1st-year exam is scheduled to be held from May 5 to 22. As per the latest announcement made by the state government, the Andhra Pradesh Board Exams 2021 will be held as per schedule. Moreover, the degree and engineering examination will also be conducted.

At a high-level review meeting held on Friday on the prevailing COVID situation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the authorities to hold the board exams by following all protocols. Ensure that the students do not suffer any loss and conduct the examinations. Follow all COVID protocols while conducting the exams, a press release quoted the Chief Minister as saying. He asked the officials not to be lax in this. The opposition parties have also been demanding to cancel or postpone the board exams in view of COVID-19.