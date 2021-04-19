Andhra Pradesh Class 10 & Intermediate Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule Amid COVID Surge

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting during which it was decided to close all schools including the hostels and coaching centres from classes 1 to 9 from April 20 across the State. However, exams for Class 10 and Intermediate will be held as per schedule under strictly following the COVID-19 protocol.

The Chief Minister stressed upon the wearing of masks which should be made mandatory and a fine of Rs 100 must be levied on all those violating the norms. Maintaining physical distance in cinema halls, function halls, convention centres, and hotels, where a seat must be left vacant between every two seats in theatres similarly leaving a six- feet distance between two chairs in function halls and hotels. He also instructed officials concerned to focus on creating more awareness about 104 number services.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the authorities to equip all the hospitals with all the necessary medical infrastructure and ensure good medical facilities, access to doctors and proper sanitation. He told the officials to ensure that the state share of oxygen supply from the Visakha plant is properly supplied and focus on setting up oxygen production centres if necessary.

As COVID numbers continue to surge, the officials have been directed on tracing the primary contacts of those who have been diagnosed with Covid and also increase testing.

The officials informed that the State government has agreed to supply 310 tonnes of oxygen per day. So far, there are 26,446 oxygen beds in 146 hospitals across the state, which has a requirement of 347 kiloliters of oxygen per day. Besides these, the state has a full storage capacity of 577 kiloliters of oxygen, which is enough for one and a half days for all hospitals.