Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Holds Review Meeting On New Education Policy

Reviewing the New Education Policy (NEP), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting on Wednesday and discussed Nadu Nedu and Vidya Kanuka Scheme. He also discussed the steps to be taken for the implementation of the new education policy with an aim to provide quality education, teaching, and infrastructure said ANI.

Review meeting held by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

The chief minister held a review meeting on Nadu Nedu and Vidya Kanuka Scheme at his camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The meeting had discussions on the new education policy and said that the new policy will benefit both teachers and students. "The expertise of teachers should be used for providing better education to students", the CM said.

According to ANI, the officials informed the Chief Minister that is estimated that at least 21,654 new classrooms need to be constructed, which is in addition to Phase-1 and Phase-2 of Nadu Nedu works.”

"There should be no disruption for Nadu Nedu works due to the construction of additional classrooms. Teachers should be available as per the student-teacher ratio. No school should be closed and no teacher should be laid off", said the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the reopening of schools from August 16 according to which the CM has directed to draw up an action plan to vaccinate teachers by August 15. Online classes will start on July 12th and teachers will be trained on workbooks from July 15 to August 15.

The CM also inspected all the items to be provided to the students under the Vidya Kanuka scheme including Oxford English to English-Telugu dictionary, textbooks, bags, uniforms, notebooks, shoes, and belts. The state government has also revised the methodology for the assessment of marks for the Intermediate 2nd year.

NEP guidelines

The New National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, approved on July 29, 2020, changed the school education system from a 10+2 breakdown to a 5+3+3+4 breakdown. The NEP also broadens the coverage of the Right to Education act and instruction medium up to class 5 will be in regional languages. The NEP states that board exams are also to be more application and knowledge-based, with the school curriculum focusing more on core concepts.

(Source: ANI)