Andhra Pradesh Edu Min Defends Conducting Exams Amid COVID-19 Scare, Lists Measures Taken

Defending the state government's decision to proceed with exams despite CBSE's decision to defer, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Dr. Adimulapu Suresh asserted that the COVID-19 situation in the state is controlled and not 'very alarming' as compared to other states. Listing down the measures taken by the state government to ensure smooth conduct of exams, the Education Minister highlighted that students are being tested for COVID-19 and nearly 1 million students have been tested out of the 7 million students across the state. He added that a standard SOP has been devised for every school to be followed and that the state has been 'cautiously implementing' COVID protocols.

Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, Dr Adimulapu Suresh said, "For every school and college commissions, we have started a COVID control room. Every day we are taking COVID tests of the students even teachers and reporting results by evening. So far 1 million students have been tested. As of now, the situation is not very alarming."

'Situation in AP totally different'

Elaborating on the state government's decision to proceed with exams despite several states and the CBSE deferring the exam schedule, the Education Minister maintained that the situation in Andhra Pradesh is 'totally different' from other states. "We have been number one in the country when it comes to conducting the number of tests per million in the last 10 months. We have administered nearly 6,70,000 vaccines in one single day. The CM has held a meeting with all district collectors, SPs and then we have given the task of appointing a special task force and teams across the states to be deployed in schools. We have also released funds needed for the protocols," he highlighted.

As per the schedule, the Andhra Pradesh class 10 exam date is set to be held in June 2021 whereas the Andhra Pradesh inter-exam date will be conducted in May 2021. The Education Minister has informed that the practical examinations have been ongoing and will be completed in a week or so.

Case registered in Kurnool event

Commenting on the shocking incident witnessed in Kurnool district where thousands flocked to celebrate New Year 'Ugadi', the Minister said that a case has been filed and notices have been served to the concerned persons. While reasoning that the state has been cautious to avoid mass gatherings, Suresh said that the Chief Minister himself has cancelled all his election rallies ahead of the upcoming bypolls.

"If you see overall, CM himself has cancelled his election schedule and election meetings to prevent the spread for the by-elections. The CM himself has set an example himself that there should be no mass gatherings. In Kurnool, a case has been registered and notices have been served to the concerned people involved in the organization of the event," he said.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister also claimed that the state is facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, adding that the CM has written to the Centre to provide an extra quota of COVID-19 jabs. In a letter to PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested for supply of 60 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the ongoing immunization drive in the state.

AP reports highest daily COVID count

The upward climb of coronavirus cases continued as Andhra Pradesh added 4,228 afresh on Tuesday, the highest daily count in exactly six months. The active caseload also crossed the 25,000 mark to 25,850, the highest after October 30. At present, there are 31,710 active cases in the state with 903072 patients having recovered from the disease and the death toll stands at 7353, as per the Health Ministry bulletin.