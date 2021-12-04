Last Updated:

Andhra Pradesh ICET Counselling Registration To Begin Today; Here's How To Apply By Dec 8

Andhra Pradesh ICET Counselling registration is scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The steps for registration has been attached below.

Ruchika Kumari
Andhra Pradesh

Image: PTI


Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will begin the registration for AP ICET Counselling 2021 on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The registration for MBA and MCA admission is scheduled to begin on Saturday and the deadline to get registered is December 8, 2021. For more details candidates can visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, sche.ap.gov.in. The important dates and steps to register have been mentioned below.

All the selected candidates will be eligible to take admission to MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh for 2022-24. The exam was conducted in offline mode on September 17 and 18, 2021. Candidates are advised to attend the Andhra Pradesh ICET 2021 counselling based on their rank on the merit list.

AP ICET Counselling 2021: Check important dates

  • AP ICET counselling registration should be done between December 4 and December 8, 2021
  • Certificate verification will also be done between December 4 and December 8, 2021
  • Candidates should choose the options between December 4 and December 9, 2021
  • Modification of options should be done on December 10, 2021
  • Seat allotment result will be out on December 13, 2021
  • Reporting at colleges should be done between December 14 and December 18, 2021

AP ICET Counselling: Here's how to register

  • Candidates should go to https://sche.ap.gov.in/
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads "Admissions AP ICET - 2021 For Admissions into M.B.A & M.C.A Courses"
  • After being redirected to another page candidates should click on 'Candidate Registration'
  • Candidates will then have to enter hall ticket number and date of birth
  • Candidates will have to pay application fee, attach certificates and click on submit

Here is the direct link to register

Official notification reads, "Verification of the uploaded certificates will be done by concerned authorities through online. Before Click on Submit button, verify all the details and then Submit the details to enable payment option. Notice further reads, "Details once submitted cannot be changed. Once the entire allocation process is completed the candidate will be allowed to download the Provisional allotment orders from the website. After downloading of the provisional allotment order. The candidate will be provided with a separate option “SELF REPORTING TO THE COLLGE-ONLINE”to report to the allocated college".

 

Andhra Pradesh, AP ICET, AP ICET Counselling
First Published:
