Andhra Pradesh ICET Counselling Registration To Begin Today; Here's How To Apply By Dec 8

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will begin the registration for AP ICET Counselling 2021 on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The registration for MBA and MCA admission is scheduled to begin on Saturday and the deadline to get registered is December 8, 2021. For more details candidates can visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, sche.ap.gov.in. The important dates and steps to register have been mentioned below.
All the selected candidates will be eligible to take admission to MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh for 2022-24. The exam was conducted in offline mode on September 17 and 18, 2021. Candidates are advised to attend the Andhra Pradesh ICET 2021 counselling based on their rank on the merit list.
Official notification reads, "Verification of the uploaded certificates will be done by concerned authorities through online. Before Click on Submit button, verify all the details and then Submit the details to enable payment option. Notice further reads, "Details once submitted cannot be changed. Once the entire allocation process is completed the candidate will be allowed to download the Provisional allotment orders from the website. After downloading of the provisional allotment order. The candidate will be provided with a separate option “SELF REPORTING TO THE COLLGE-ONLINE”to report to the allocated college".