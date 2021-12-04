Andhra Pradesh ICET Counselling Registration To Begin Today; Here's How To Apply By Dec 8

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will begin the registration for AP ICET Counselling 2021 on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The registration for MBA and MCA admission is scheduled to begin on Saturday and the deadline to get registered is December 8, 2021. For more details candidates can visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, sche.ap.gov.in. The important dates and steps to register have been mentioned below.

All the selected candidates will be eligible to take admission to MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh for 2022-24. The exam was conducted in offline mode on September 17 and 18, 2021. Candidates are advised to attend the Andhra Pradesh ICET 2021 counselling based on their rank on the merit list.

AP ICET Counselling 2021: Check important dates

AP ICET counselling registration should be done between December 4 and December 8, 2021

Certificate verification will also be done between December 4 and December 8, 2021

Candidates should choose the options between December 4 and December 9, 2021

Modification of options should be done on December 10, 2021

Seat allotment result will be out on December 13, 2021

Reporting at colleges should be done between December 14 and December 18, 2021

AP ICET Counselling: Here's how to register

Candidates should go to https://sche.ap.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link which reads "Admissions AP ICET - 2021 For Admissions into M.B.A & M.C.A Courses"

After being redirected to another page candidates should click on 'Candidate Registration'

Candidates will then have to enter hall ticket number and date of birth

Candidates will have to pay application fee, attach certificates and click on submit

Here is the direct link to register