Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Result 2021 Released; Check Direct Link

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 for 1st and 2nd-year students. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their results by visiting the official website of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and Manabadi on manabadi.co.in. This year, the supplementary examination was conducted in the offline mode under strict COVID-19 measures.

Students must take note that they can also apply for full re-check/recounting or recertification if they are not satisfied with the answer sheets online from October 26 to November 2, 2021. Students applying for re-checking will be required to pay Rs 260 per subject. It is recommended to visit the official website to check for all the details.

Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary result 2021: Direct link

To download the AP Inter Supplementary result 2021 for 1st and 2nd-year candidates, please follow the below-given steps or use the direct link given here - AP Inter Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

AP Inter Supplementary 2021: Here's How to check the AP Inter Supplementary Result

STEP 1: Visit the official site of Manabadi at manabadi.co.in

STEP 2: Click on "AP Inter Supply Result 2021" on the home page

STEP 3: Enter the login details and click "Submit"

STEP 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

STEP 5: Review the results and download them

STEP 6: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference

Image: Shutterstock