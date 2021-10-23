Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Result 2021 Released; Check Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 for 1st and 2nd-year students. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their results by visiting the official website of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and Manabadi on manabadi.co.in. This year, the supplementary examination was conducted in the offline mode under strict COVID-19 measures.
Students must take note that they can also apply for full re-check/recounting or recertification if they are not satisfied with the answer sheets online from October 26 to November 2, 2021. Students applying for re-checking will be required to pay Rs 260 per subject. It is recommended to visit the official website to check for all the details.