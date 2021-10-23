Last Updated:

Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Result 2021 Released; Check Direct Link

AP Inter Supplementary result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 for 1st and 2nd-year.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Andhra Pradesh

Image: Shutterstock


AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 for 1st and 2nd-year students. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their results by visiting the official website of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and Manabadi on manabadi.co.in. This year, the supplementary examination was conducted in the offline mode under strict COVID-19 measures. 

Students must take note that they can also apply for full re-check/recounting or recertification if they are not satisfied with the answer sheets online from October 26 to November 2, 2021. Students applying for re-checking will be required to pay Rs 260 per subject. It is recommended to visit the official website to check for all the details.

Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary result 2021: Direct link

  • To download the AP Inter Supplementary result 2021 for 1st and 2nd-year candidates, please follow the below-given steps or use the direct link given here -  AP Inter Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

AP Inter Supplementary 2021: Here's How to check the AP Inter Supplementary Result

  • STEP 1: Visit the official site of Manabadi at manabadi.co.in
  • STEP 2: Click on "AP Inter Supply Result 2021" on the home page
  • STEP 3: Enter the login details and click "Submit"
  • STEP 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • STEP 5: Review the results and download them
  • STEP 6: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference

Image: Shutterstock

READ | SSC GD Constable Exam 2021: Application status released, here's how to check
READ | AIAPGET Result 2021 for PG exam out, check steps to download scorecards
READ | NEET MDS exam 2022 date revised, exam to be conducted in June 2022
READ | UPPSC Mains 2020: Check how to apply for Agricultural Service exam, direct link
READ | Patwari Exam: Rajasthan's Bikaner suspends internet for 12 hours today, tomorrow
Tags: Andhra Pradesh, AP Inter Result, AP Inter Supplementary
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND