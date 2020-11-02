Andhra Pradesh Schools Reopen For Class 9-12 From November 2 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Andhra Pradesh reopened on Tuesday for classes 9 to 12 students. After the coronavirus 'Unlock 5' guidelines, Andhra Pradesh has decided to reopen schools. Students of classes 9 to 12 can now start attending schools in the state. For classes 6 to 8 school will reopen from November 23 and for students of Class 1-5 school will start from December 14.

COVID-19 safety protocols for Schools

The State government is taking all precautions and strictly adhering to the safety measures as schools reopen from November 2 and the academic year 2020-21 is extended up to April 30. To follow the safety protocols in view of COVID-19 situation, the officials have made changes right from day-to-day schedules to mid-day meals. The officials made it clear that each classroom is limited to only 16 students, following social distance protocols.

Wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distance is mandatory which had to be followed by every student as well as teachers. Every day the students will be undergoing orientation on COVID precautions and the classes start from 9.15 am and will go on up to 1.45 pm, followed by midday meals. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said an App has been created to see that all schools, reopening from November 2, adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the wake of the Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, a schedule has been prepared to complete the 2020-2021 academic year by August. Only online admissions have been permitted to 647 colleges and 5,83,760 seats were allotted. Some colleges that failed to follow the standard procedures were denied renewal this year. Renewal for nearly 611 colleges has been rejected for violating the norms and out of them, 200 colleges were given permission after they submitted an affidavit that they would abide by the norms.

