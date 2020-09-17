Andhra Pradesh: Village & Ward Secretariat Staff Recruitment Exam To Be Held From Sept 20

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Pramachandra Reddy announced the date of test for the recruitment of posts in village and ward secretariats. The AP Minister declared that exams will be held from September 20 onwards amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by Reddy during a media address following a virtual review meeting regarding the examination with all district collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officers.

AP village and ward secretariat tests from September 20

The Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister said that there are a total of 10,56,931 people have applied for 16,208 posts in village and ward secretariats. The exams will be held from September 20 onwards wherein 14 exams will be conducted in a span of seven days. The AP Minister, Reddy spoke about the availability of examination centres as well as the COVID-19 protocol for conducting the exam. The examination centres will have isolation rooms for COVID-19 positive patients and the invigilators in such rooms will be wearing PPE kits according to the Andhra Pradesh Minister.

"The tests will be starting from September 20. Fourteen exams will be conducted in seven days. Exams will be conducted in 2,221 centres in the morning and in 1,068 centres in the afternoon. The exams will be conducted carefully with COVID protocol. All arrangements are made for the safe conduct of exams," said the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister.

Speaking further about these posts and the recruitment process, AP Minister Peddireddy Pramachandra Reddy said, "Last year 1.10 lakh job vacancies were filled. Now, there are vacancies for 14,062 jobs in village secretariats and 2,166 vacancies in the ward secretariats. Till date, 10 lakh candidates have downloaded hall tickets."

The YSRCP government introduced the posts in village and ward secretariats. According to the government, these secretariats are an initiative towards achieving decentralization of administration to the grass root level. Under this YSRCP government initiative, these village and ward secretariats will be the nodal point at the village or ward level and will aid people in utilising all government services.

COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is the second most affected state by coronavirus after Maharashtra. There are a total of 5,83,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state out of which 92,353 are active and 4,86,531 have recovered. The COVID-19 death toll in AP is 5,041.

(With inputs from ANI)