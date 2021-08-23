Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 1527 Posts In WCD Karnataka For 10th Pass

The Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WCD) Karnataka has invited applications for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 for the posts of workers and assistants. The online application window will close soon. The vacancies are for various districts in Karnataka. Read on for more details.

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

There are a total of 1527 vacancies in various districts of Karnataka. There are 93 vacancies in Haveri districts for which the application window will close today, on August 23. Interested and eligible candiadtes can apply online https://anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in/.

For other districts, the closing date of application is nearing. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the eligibility criteria, age limit and the last date to apply for the posts. Check key details here.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Haveri district - August 23--; 93 vacancies

Kolar - September 13 -- 133 vacancies

Tumakuru -September 4 -- 358 vacancies

Bagalkot - September 3 -- check notice

Chikkamagaluru - September 6 -- check notice

Kodagu- August 31 -- check notice

Click here to read official notification

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the Karnataka Anganwadi vacancies in any of the districts in Karnataka should have passed classes 4, 8 and 9/SSLC from any recognized board or educational institute. The minimum age limit for the posts of worker and assistant posts is 18 years. The upper age limit for applying for the posts is 35 years.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

As per the official notification, the monthly salary for the posts of Anganwadi helper and Anganwadi mini worker will be Rs 4000 and Rs 6000, respectively. The monthly salary of an Anganwadi worker will be Rs 8000. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.