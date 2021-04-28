Anna University And IIT Madras Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19 Surge

India is currently battling against the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases. The government of India recently announced that they have cancelled CBSE class 10 board exams and have postponed class 12 exams. Similarly, various universities and boards also deferred or cancelled the scheduled examinations keeping the health of students and faculties in mind. In a recent turn of events, IIT Madras and Anna University have also deferred their examinations which were scheduled to be held from May. Here is a look at the Anna University exam postponed and IIT Madras exam postponed news.

Anna University exam postponed

Anna University’s re-exam for students was scheduled to start from May 3, 2021. According to the reports it has been now postponed because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India. The new dates for the retest will be announced by the university soon along with a revised timetable for the examination. The retest was scheduled to be held in online mode for all the candidates who were not able to take the semester exams conducted earlier.

The decision about the retest will now be given by Anna University after reviewing the current pandemic situation. The exam was scheduled to be held in an open-book format. According to the university, students can refer to the course material available in physical form as well as from the internet. However, they will not be allowed to discuss the answers during the examination and it will be considered malpractice.

IIT Madras exam postponed

IIT Madras has also deferred their examinations because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. IIT Madras announced that their end-semester exam schedule has been postponed. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 10, 2021. Those candidates who were set to appear in the IIT Madras exams will now have to wait for further updates to know about their new dates of exam. IIT Madras was set to conduct the written examinations from May 10 at the Kendriya Vidyalayas.

They have shared that the new dates for the exam will be released soon. Many other universities and colleges in the state and the nation have also deferred their examination owing to the current pandemic. Students of Anna University and IIT Madras are advised to keep checking the official websites to know about all the IIT Madras and Anna University news.

