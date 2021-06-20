Anna University Hall Ticket Released For Re-exam, See Direct Link And Steps To Download

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Anna University Hall Ticket 2021: Anna University on Sunday released the hall ticket for re-exams for UG, PG, and PhD programmes. Candidates who have to take the test should download their hall tickets online. Candidates must visit the official website - acoe.annauniv.edu.
The Anna University has scheduled to conduct the UG/PG 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th Semester 2021 exam from June 21, 2021. As per the official website, the university will conduct the re-exam for the session NOV 2020 UG/PG/Ph.D. (FT/PT) (R2019, R2018, R2017 & R2015). The Anna University hall ticket will mention the exam date, exam venue, exam timing etc. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their hall tickets.