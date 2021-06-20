Last Updated:

Anna University Hall Ticket Released For Re-exam, See Direct Link And Steps To Download

Anna University Hall Ticket 2021: Anna University on Sunday released the hall ticket for re-exams for UG, PG, and PhD programmes. Here's direct link to download

Anna University hall ticket

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


Anna University Hall Ticket 2021: Anna University on Sunday released the hall ticket for re-exams for UG, PG, and PhD programmes. Candidates who have to take the test should download their hall tickets online. Candidates must visit the official website - acoe.annauniv.edu. 

The Anna University has scheduled to conduct the UG/PG 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th Semester 2021 exam from June 21, 2021. As per the official website, the university will conduct the re-exam for the session NOV 2020 UG/PG/Ph.D. (FT/PT) (R2019, R2018, R2017 & R2015). The Anna University hall ticket will mention the exam date, exam venue, exam timing etc. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their hall tickets.

How to download Anna University re-exam hall ticket 2021

  • Visit the official website of Anna University
  • Go to the 'Student Login' section 
  • Or directly visit https://acoe.annauniv.edu/acoe_ud/student/
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Key in your registration number and password and submit
  • Your Anna University hall ticket will be displayed on the screen 
  • Download and take its printout. 

Direct link to download Anna University Student Login 

