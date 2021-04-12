Last Updated:

Anna University Results 2021 Declared For Online Semester Exams, See How To Download

Anna University Results 2021 have been declared for the online semester exams conducting for the engineering students. See how to download results online.

Anna University Results 2021

Anna University has declared the results for the semester exams for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Students of UG and PG programmes who have appeared for semester exams can now check their results online. The students must visit the official website - annauniv.edu to download their Anna University Results 2021. 

As per the official notice, Anna University has announced the results of online semester exams for second, third and final year students of B. Tech, BE, M. Tech, ME, MCA and MBA courses. Over four lakh students had taken the exam that was held from February 1 to March 2. The duration of the exams was 60 minutes. 

Students of Anna University had taken the online exams on the mobile app that was developed by Anna university. Students were also allowed to take the exam through their browser using their laptops or computers. As per the official notice, Anna University has given 80% weightage for the online test and 20% for viva-voce. As per a report in TOI, results of some students who were caught using unfair means and switching tabs during the online exam, have been withheld. 

How to download Anna University Semester Results 2021

  1. Visit the official website of Anna University - annauniversity.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Results Tab'
  3. A new page will appear on the screen
  4. Click on the semester result link for your course
  5. Key in your login credentials
  6. Your Anna University Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  7. Download and take its printout.
