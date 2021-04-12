Anna University Results 2021 Declared For Online Semester Exams, See How To Download

Anna University has declared the results for the semester exams for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Students of UG and PG programmes who have appeared for semester exams can now check their results online. The students must visit the official website - annauniv.edu to download their Anna University Results 2021.

As per the official notice, Anna University has announced the results of online semester exams for second, third and final year students of B. Tech, BE, M. Tech, ME, MCA and MBA courses. Over four lakh students had taken the exam that was held from February 1 to March 2. The duration of the exams was 60 minutes.

Students of Anna University had taken the online exams on the mobile app that was developed by Anna university. Students were also allowed to take the exam through their browser using their laptops or computers. As per the official notice, Anna University has given 80% weightage for the online test and 20% for viva-voce. As per a report in TOI, results of some students who were caught using unfair means and switching tabs during the online exam, have been withheld.

How to download Anna University Semester Results 2021