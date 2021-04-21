Anna University To Conduct April/May 2021 End Semester Exam In An Open Book Format

Anna University has released a circular to announce that the April/May 2021 theory Anna University end semester examinations for all even semesters will be held in an open-book format. The exam will be an online proctored test for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. The circular also stated that the decision was taken as a one-time measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences.

Anna University end semester exam to be an open book exam

Open book exam allows students to refer to course material while attempting the exam. The circular revealed that all students except for those attempting the final year exams will be allowed to refer to course material in physical form or through the web. However, group discussions will be considered malpractice and consequences may be attached with it. This decision was taken with regards to the 60-minute online proctored test that was taken earlier this year. In the earlier test that based on multiple-choice questions, the University took notice of students cheating by forming WhatsApp and Telegram groups and discussing answers among each other.

As a result, Anna University has decided to move to descriptive-type tests instead of MCQs. The new format is said to be divided into two parts i.e. Part A and B. While Part A will comprise a total of five two-mark questions, Part B will have five eight-mark questions with one question from each unit. No choice will be provided as it is conducted as an open-book examination. Furthermore, the exams are set to be conducted for a total of 50 marks. "All questions will be of the analytical type with no direct answers from the textbook or reference books," the Anna University news circular read.

Lastly, students are instructed to use a maximum of 12 pages to write the answers, of which two pages can be used for Part A while 10 pages will be allocated to Part B. The answer sheets will have to be scanned after completion and uploaded later on. The Anna University end semester exam will include three sets of question papers, which will further be jumbled to reduce the chances of cheating. As for the final year students, the Anna University end semester exams for them will be held in a multiple choice-based questions pattern.

Image Source: Shutterstock