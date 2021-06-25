Annamalai University Application Window Begins For On-campus Programmes

Annamalai University, Chennai has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for its on-campus programmes. The Annamalai University applications are for the academic year 2021-22. Various undergraduate, postgraduate diploma and certificate courses are on offer as part of the Annamalai University on-campus programmes. Those candidates who are willing to take admission in Annamalai University can now go to the official website of the university at annamalaiuniversity.ac.in and fill their Annamalai University application online.

Annamalai University invites applications for on-campus programmes

Annamalai University released an official notification on its website to announce the news to everyone. The applications are invited for admission in on-campus postgraduate, undergraduate, diploma, certificate programmes. The university has also provided the option of registering for the programmes in offline mode as well. The Annamalai University application window for online mode started yesterday on June 24, 2021. The last date for submission of the online application is July 23, 2021.

The interested candidates can either apply online on the website at annamalaiuniversity.ac.in or download the application forms. All the guidelines for registration on these on-campus programmes are available on the Annamalai University website. For offline applications, the duly filled in downloaded application forms along with enclosures shall be sent either by speed post or registered post or in-person to “The Registrar, Annamalai University, Annamalainagar – 608 002.” The demand draft should be drawn in favour of ‘The Registrar, Annamalai University'. It should be obtained on or after June 20, 2021, from any nationalised or scheduled bank and payable at Chennai.

See the Annamalai University notification HERE

See the step by step guide for online applications HERE

Annamalai University news

The duly filled in the online application should reach the office on or before July 29, 2021. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Annamalai University and register for their desired programme as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. Details about the registration fee for the application and other important details are mentioned in the official Annamalai University notification. The selection process of ME full time, MBA and MCA will be done through TANCET. The counselling for BE and BE Lateral Entry will be conducted by TNEA. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the university at annamalaiuniversity.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and Annamalai University news.

Image: Shutterstock