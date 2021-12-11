Annamalai University DDE Result 2021 Out, Check UG, PG Exam Results Here

Annamalai University DDE Result 2021: The distance education result for Annamalai University was released on December 10, 2021. The Annamalai University DDE Result 2021 has been released for various undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams that were conducted in May 2021. All those students who have participated in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website - coe.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in.

Students must note that they would require credentials such as a roll number or registration number to check the Annamalai University DDE Result 2021. On the result, students can find details such as exam name, examination roll number, grade/result, name of the student, registration number, semester/year, session, and subject name and code. Check key details below.

Annamalai University UG PG Results 2021 | Direct Link

To check the Annamalai University UG PG scorecard it is recommended that students must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to check - Annamalai University UG Results 2021 (CLICK HERE)| Annamalai University PG Results 2021 (CLICK HERE)

Annamalai University DDE Result 2021: Here's how to check exam results

STEP 1: To check the scorecard students first need to visit the official website of Annamalai University - annamalaiuniversity.ac.in .

. STEP 2: Now, on the homepage click on the link that reads, " Distance Education " tab and then click on " Examination ."

" tab and then click on " ." STEP 3: Alternatively, students can also click on the direct link here given above.

STEP 4: Now fill in login credentials such as your roll number or registration number and any other details required to log in.

STEP 5: After login, the result would appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Now, download the mark sheet and take a printout for any future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative Image