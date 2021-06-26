AP EAMCET 2021 Application Process Begins Today; Check How And When To Register

Quick links:
AP EAMCET 2021: Online registration process for EAMCET has started today. However, notification for the same has not been issued as of now. Earlier Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had issued AP EAMCET notification. As per the notification, Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test will be held between 19th and 25th August 2021.
Candidates who have passed the class 12th exam can apply for AP EAMCET 2021. Andhra Pradesh government is also allowing students who awaiting results to apply. Candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in any of the universities/ colleges under the Andhra Pradesh government apply to register for this exam. Students who want to apply for AP EAMCET Application 2021 can register themselves today once the registration portal is updated. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website apsche.ap.gov.in for updates.
AP EAMCET is held for inviting admission to undergraduate professional courses. Courses include BE, BTech, BTech (BioTech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), B Pharmacy, BTech (Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes. These courses are offered by both private and professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh.