AP EAMCET 2021 Application Process Begins Today; Check How And When To Register

AP EAMCET 2021: Online registration process for EAMCET has started today. However, notification for the same has not been issued as of now. Earlier Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had issued AP EAMCET notification. As per the notification, Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test will be held between 19th and 25th August 2021.

AP EAMCET 2021 Registration: Eligibility

Candidates who have passed the class 12th exam can apply for AP EAMCET 2021. Andhra Pradesh government is also allowing students who awaiting results to apply. Candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in any of the universities/ colleges under the Andhra Pradesh government apply to register for this exam. Students who want to apply for AP EAMCET Application 2021 can register themselves today once the registration portal is updated. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website apsche.ap.gov.in for updates.

AP EAMCET Application 2021: Key Dates

Application begins- June 26, 2021

Last date of application July 25, 2021

Dates to apply with a late fee of ₹500 July 26 to August 5, 2021

Dates to apply with late fees of ₹1000=- August 6 to August 10, 2021

Last date to apply with late fee of ₹5,000- August 15, 2021

Last date to apply with late fee of ₹10,000- August 18, 2021

Date of the exam -- August 19 to August 25, 2021

AP EAMCET Application 2021: Points to remember

More than one candidate should not login from the same Computer/ Browser at the same time.

After completing options entry, Always LOGOUT properly and close the Browser

The AP EAMCET exam is conducted in two shifts.

The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

All candidates can exercise options for minority institutions.

However, allotment to them will be made subject to availability of seats after exhausting concerning minority students.

All about AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET is held for inviting admission to undergraduate professional courses. Courses include BE, BTech, BTech (BioTech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), B Pharmacy, BTech (Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes. These courses are offered by both private and professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh.