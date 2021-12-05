AP EAMCET 2021 Final Phase Web Option Entry Ends Today; Check How To Fill Preferred Choice

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AP EAPCET 2021 Update: The deadline to register for AP EAMCET final phase web options entry ended on December 3, 2021. AP EAPCET registered students yet to fill and lock choices will be able to enter the web options till today. To access the final phase web options candidates will have to visit the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Post the completion of the web options round, candidates will have to wait for the seat allotment results. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is scheduled to release the seat allotment result next week to close the EAPCET 2021 final round. The important dates, as well as steps to apply for web options entry 2021, have been mentioned below.
Official notification reads, "Candidates are advised to check the details in the “Print Final Phase Verified Application” link before proceeding for the option entry. If any changes are required, students can go to the help centres to make the changes; then proceed for option entry. If no changes are required, they can directly proceed for option entry by clicking the 'Final Phase Web options' link."