AP EAMCET 2021 Final Phase Web Option Entry Ends Today; Check How To Fill Preferred Choice

AP EAPCET 2021 Update: The deadline to register for AP EAMCET final phase web options entry ended on December 3, 2021. AP EAPCET registered students yet to fill and lock choices will be able to enter the web options till today. To access the final phase web options candidates will have to visit the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Post the completion of the web options round, candidates will have to wait for the seat allotment results. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is scheduled to release the seat allotment result next week to close the EAPCET 2021 final round. The important dates, as well as steps to apply for web options entry 2021, have been mentioned below.

AP EAMCET Web Option Entry 2021: Check Application Process Here

Candidates should visit the official AP EAMCET 2021 counselling website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

On the homepage, click on the designated “Final Phase Web options” link

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

Candidates will be given an option of filling the preferred choices

Official notification reads, "Candidates are advised to check the details in the “Print Final Phase Verified Application” link before proceeding for the option entry. If any changes are required, students can go to the help centres to make the changes; then proceed for option entry. If no changes are required, they can directly proceed for option entry by clicking the 'Final Phase Web options' link."

AP EAMCET Counselling: Check Important Dates

The last date to register for the second phase of counselling was December 3, 2021. Candidates will be given two days' time to exercise option entry.

Candidates will be getting an opportunity to change options from December 6, 2021

Seat allotment result is scheduled to be out on December 9, 2021

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: List of participating institutes

Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering Sri Vasavi Institute of Engineering and Technology Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College Sri Venkatesa Perumal College of Engineering and Technology Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute of Science and Technology Tirumala Engineering College Visvodaya Engineering College

