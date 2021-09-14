AP EAMCET 2021 Result For Agriculture Stream Declared, Direct Links Here

AP EAMCET 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on Tuesday declared the results of the AP EAMCET agriculture stream exams. Candidates who have appeared for the EAMCET Agriculture stream entrance exams can check their results online. The AP EAMCET result 2021 can be accessed at sche.ap.gov.in. As per reports, over 80,000 students have appeared for the EAMCET Agriculture stream exam.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021, previously known as the AP Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) for engineering stream was already declared. The results for the pharmacy stream has also been declared. Candidates can check their AP EAMCET or EAPCET results online. They can follow the steps given below or click on the direct link given here to check their results and rank cards.

How To Download AP EAPCET (EAMCET) Result 2021

Candidates should visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Click on the link that reads ' View Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Result' to view your results.

Click on the link that reads ' Download Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Rank Card(Only for Qualified Candidates)' to download the rank cards

A login page will appear.

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your AP EAMCET 2021 Result/ Rank Card will be displayed on the screen

Check the details and download the same

Candidates must take a printout to download the AP EAMCET result and rank cards for future references.

Direct link to download AP EAMCET Result 2021

Direct link to download AP EAMCET Rank Cards 2021

AP EAMCET Results 2021: How ranks will be calculated

Candidates who took the exam will be ranked based on the EAPCET normalized marks. The candidate should secure at least 25% of the maximum marks obtained by 0.01% of top candidates. They are hereby informed that there are no minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST category. The conducting body will also release a separate rank list for the candidates who have passed the supplementary examination this year. Candidates should be ready with their documents and print of application form and admit card so that the verification process can move smoothly. In order to prepare the mark sheet for students who secure the same combined score, tie-breaking criteria will be used. It means that if the tie persists, the older being given preference over the younger.