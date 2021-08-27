AP EAMCET 2021 Result To Be Released Soon; See Where And How To Check

AP EAMCET 2021 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to release the result of the entrance exam. The scorecards are to be released soon, however, the exact date has not been announced yet. It is being predicted that the result will be released anytime as the AP EAPCET 2021 answer key has been released on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The results will be for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021. The entrance exam was conducted on multiple shifts for different papers. It is being said that to avoid the possibility that students will compare the difficulty level of question papers, the exam-conducting body will use the normalization formula to arrive at the scores.

AP EAMCET Result: Website to Check

sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

How and where to check AP EAMCET Result

Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam should visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

On the homepage, find and click on the designated result link

Candidates should remember that the link will only be activated post declaration of result

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to insert login credentials

Post doing that candidates will have to click on submit option to access their AP EAMCET 2021 result

About AP EAMCET 2021

AP EAMCET is also known as AP EAPCET. The exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The engineering CET was conducted on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25, 2021. While, Agriculture and Pharmacy CET are scheduled to be conducted on September 3, 6, and 7, 2021. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The AP EAMCET 2021 is held for candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in any of the universities/ colleges under the Andhra Pradesh government. The detailed notification was released on June 24 and can be accessed from the official website.