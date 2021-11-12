AP EAMCET 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

AP EAMCET 2021 Update: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test seat allotment 2021 of round 1 counselling will be released on Friday, November 12, 2021. To be noted that earlier it was expected to be released on November 10, 2021. However, it was delayed due to some administrative reasons.

All those candidates who registered themselves and who have filled their choices during the phase 1 counselling process will be able to see allotment orders. It will be uploaded on the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.Candidates with allotted seats must know that they will have to report online and at their respective allotted institutes. This process has to be done between November 12 and November 17, 2021. The allotment order is expected to be out in the first half. Candidates will also have to pay a partial admission fee to confirm their seats corresponding to AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment results.

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021: Steps to check 1st Round Counseling Result

Candidates should go to the official website of AP EAPCET 2021 Admissions at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Information Bulletin’ section

Then candidates will have to click on the link that reads, “AP EAMCET 1st Round Seat Allotment Result 2021”.

Candidates will then have to enter required credentials such as username, date of birth or password to check the allotment order.

Candidates should download and also take a printout of the seat allotment order for future reference

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Important Dates

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 registration was ended on October 30, 2021

Web Option Entry started on November 2, 2021.

Web Option Entry was closed on November 5, 2021

Application Correction Window was opened on November 6, 2021

Allotment of Seats for Phase I was expected to be done on November 10, 2021. Now it will be fone on November 12, 2021

Candidates should note that self-reporting and reporting to college would start from November 12, 2021

The last date to report to colleges would be November 17, 2021

Further, the classwork would also commence from November 17, 2021

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Participating Engineering Colleges